Neetu Kapoor Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares A Video Of Herself As Child Artist

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on May 5, 2021, to share a throwback video from way back in the day. The video shows Neetu Kapoor as a child artist and she is singing a song while being really emotional. The song is from the film Do Kaliyaan and name of the song is Murga Murgi Pyaar Se Dekhe. The film is from 1968. Neetu Kapoor captioned the video by saying that the production team had put on a lot of makeup on her and she used the emoji with the crooked face showing her displeasure. The quality of the video itself is not too good but it is abundantly clear it is Neetu Kapoor. Her fans and friends from the industry had a lot to say about the video.

Neetu Kapoor's throwback video

Neetu Kapoor’s friends from the industry said that it was a really cute video. Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s mother, also commented on the video. She said that Neetu Kapoor had not changed one bit as she was as cute now as she was then. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani called her mother the ‘cutest’ and followed her comment with a string of hearts. Others from the industry also commented on the video saying how cute it was.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram followers had a field day with the video and said that they loved it. One person asked Neetu Kapoor how old she was in the movie and said that she looked super cute. Another commented saying that Neetu Kapoor had a lot more lipstick as a child in the video than she uses now as an adult. Most people commented by saying that she looked adorable in the video and that it had brought a smile to their faces. The post received 249k views and over a thousand comments in under a day and the number is still increasing.

On May 1, 2021, which marked the first death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a monochromatic picture of the two of them. She said, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. We have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on”.

IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.