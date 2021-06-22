Neetu Kapoor Grooves With Kids, Shares Anecdotes On 'Super Dancer' Chapter 4

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most loved kids dance reality TV shows on Indian Television. The kids have been giving their best performances to be crowned as the next Super Dancer on the show. The show is often graced by celebrities adding more excitement and fun to the show as judges. This time actor Neetu Kapoor appeared as the celebrity judge on the show. In the latest promos, she is seen having quality time with the kids while also mesmerising the audience with her dance steps.

Neetu Kapoor grooves with the kids on Super Dancer Chapter 4

It was recently revealed that Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming weekend episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The audience will see Neetu Kapoor joining the judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu and having a great time with the kids. As Neetu will be there, the Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants will be seen giving a musical tribute through their performances for the Amar Akbar Anthony star. From the promos and pictures that are out on social media, Neetu can be seen grooving with the kids on stage. Neetu Kapoor is dressed in beautiful blue attire while grooving with other judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur. In the promos of the show, Neetu Kapoor makes a grand entry on the stage while grooving to her songs as the judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu cheer for her. She also joined Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants for dancing on her popular song Chuk Chuk Chak Chak Bombay Se Baroda Tak. Here is a look at the promo and pictures from the upcoming episode of Neetu Kapoor on Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Neetu Kapoor on Super Dancer Chapter 4

On the weekend episode, the kids will be celebrating Neetu Kapoor's journey in Bollywood as they perform on her songs. The kids also had a great time by performing on her popular numbers and interacting with the actor. Neetu Kapoor also shared some anecdotes and information about her life and career for the kids and the audience. With this and much more excitement, the weekend episode surely looks like a lot of fun. Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video showing her before and after look for the episode. Here is a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post.

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram video

Image: A still from the promo