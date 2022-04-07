Neetu Kapoor Has Picked Her Outfits For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Reports

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage speculations have become the major talk of the town in recent days. Now, it seems that the elite Kapoor-clan has begun preparing for the big day in full swing. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has already picked her outfits for the wedding. It is suggested that the veteran actor is likely to adorn designer wear by fashion maverick Manish Malhotra.

Is Neetu Kapoor all set for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding?

According to reports, Neetu Kapoor picked her outfits for the big day on Wednesday afternoon. Reportedly, a few people accompanied the Kapoor matriarch to carry large packages supposedly of her outfits. These packages were then taken to Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra residence. It is pertinent to mention here that Neetu Kapoor has neither officially denied nor confirmed her outfit for the wedding. On Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt's manager, personal security guard and PR team were also reportedly spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's residence.

This comes just a day after Neetu Kapoor was busy filming an ad shoot with Ranbir Kapoor. On Wednesday, April 6, the Kapoor matriarch took to Instagram to post a happy photo alongside Ranbir, thereby giving out details of his whereabouts. She gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the shooting by sharing a happy selfie online. While doing so, Neetu also hailed Ranbir Kapoor as her 'heartbeat' and 'Jaane Jigar'. She wrote, "Ad shoot with my “ Jaane Jigar “ ( heartbeat)," while uploading the new photo online. Take a look at it here:

It is pertinent to mention here that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage talk has always piqued audiences' interest. Although Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, the couple have surely become the most celebrated in Bollywood ever since the duo confirmed their relationship. Now, it is reported that the couple will seal the deal in wedding festivities that will seemingly take place between April 13 to April 17.

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families have been reportedly told to keep themselves free during this period. However, both Alia and Ranbir officially revealed their wedding date as of yet.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54/@aliaabhatt