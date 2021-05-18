Neetu Kapoor Is All Hearts For Her Morning Video Call With Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Neetu Kapoor frequently post interesting and candid moments of herself with her family on social media. She recently dropped in yet another one with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She shared a glimpse of their conversation over a video call and considered those moments as ‘beautiful mornings’.

Neetu Kapoor’s “beautiful mornings” with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and added this photo of herself and her daughter in her Instagram stories. In the photo, she can ve seen having a conversation with her daughter over a video call. This photo also gave a vibrant sneak peek at Neetu Kapoor’s living room with some elegant pieces of furniture. Neetu Kapoor even captioned her Instagram story by stating how these were her “beautiful mornings with her beautiful Riddhima Kapoor Sahni”. She then added a heart symbol along with a star-shaped emoji next to it.



Neetu Kapoor recently wished all her fans on the occasion of Eid in Bollywood style by posting glimpses of her and Rishi Kapoor’s character from their much-loved film, Amar Akbar Anthony. In the photo, she first added a glimpse of Rishi Kapoor’s character while dancing in a song sequence. On the other hand, she added her photo from the same movie in which she was seen in black attire with a red rose in her hand. In the caption, she wished everyone Eid Mubarak and Chand Mubarak and added symbols of the moon, star, and a flower next to it. She then sent love and hugs to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and dropped in a heart and hugging emoji next to it. The photo received an amazing response from her fans as well as from other celebrities. Many of them wished her in return and mentioned how she made a mistake in writing the correct name of the festival while others complimented her on how she posted a stunning glimpse from her past.

