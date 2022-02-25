Neetu Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Says 'Alia Hits The Ball Out'

Highly-awaited Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally out in the theatres. The Highway actor is garnering praises from all corners for her outstanding portrayal of the mafia don and madam of a Kamathipura brothel in the film. The trailers and songs too received an overwhelming response from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has become a topic of discussion. A lot of celebrities including Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and many others praised Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. Keeping up with the trajectory is Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Singh, who recently took to her social media handle and lauded Alia's performance in the film.

Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Friday, actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and penned her thoughts on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her review, the evergreen actor wrote, "Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park."

Alia Bhatt reposted the story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Love you (sic)”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's story:

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Its cast includes Ajay Devgn, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Huma Qureshi has also appeared in an extended cameo. Earlier, its release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally hit the theatres on 25th February.

Image: INSTAGRAM@NEETU54/ALIAABHATT