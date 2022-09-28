Neetu Kapoor Pens Loving Note On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday; 'You Are My Shakti Astra'

Neetu Kapoor sent a loving message to son Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday today, September 28, while also remembering her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir has had an eventful year as he got married to Alia Bhatt, returned to the big screen after a long haul, and is also set to embrace fatherhood. Celebrating her son's 'milestone' year, Neetu Kapoor called him her 'Shakti Astra'.

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for son Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor shared a candid glimpse of her alongside Ranbir and wrote, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana, you are my Shakti Astra 🫶#bestfriend #strength." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, celebrities like Saba Pataudi, Dabboo Ratnani, and more wished the Brahmastra star. Saba wrote, "Happy 40th Birthday #ranbir And you Neetu aunty. Masha Allah. Rishi uncle is right there beside you guys.... ! He's not missing out on the celebration."

Ranbir Kapoor also received heartfelt wishes from sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor as well as several film industry colleagues.

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in a dreamy ceremony in April this year, following which Alia announced her pregnancy in June. The couple also recently starred in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more.

On the work front, Ranbir will now be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and more. He also has director Luv Ranjan's yet untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEETU54)