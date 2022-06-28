Neetu Kapoor Remembers Krishna And Raj Kapoor After Alia-Ranbir Pregnancy Announcement

Popular Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently made headlines after she announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were gearing up to welcome their first child into the world. Wishes poured in for the hay couple and Neetu Kapoor, who is Ranbir's mother, shared an unseen picture of the duo as she sent them her blessings. A day later, she had posted a picture of her late husband and actor, Rishi Kapoor's parents, the late Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor

The black and white adorable picture saw the duo smiling from ear to ear as they appeared to be at an event. She captioned the picture, "Their blessings" and added two red heart emoticons for them. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and assured her that they were pouring down their blessings on her and her family.

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here

Neetu Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her most recent film Jug Jugg Jeeyo also took to Instagram after Alia Bhatt broke the exciting news online. She shared an unseen picture of the happy couple, who were seen wrapping their arms around each other as they smiled from ear to ear. She captioned the picture, "God bless" and congratulatory wishes poured in for the soon to be 'nani'.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on June 27 to share the exciting news of her pregnancy with her fans and followers online. She posted an adorable picture of herself at the hospital as she looked at her baby on the monitor along with her husband Ranbir. She captioned the picture, "Our baby ….. coming soon" and wishes began to pour in for the couple as they gear up to begin a new chapter of their lives as parents.

Image: Instagram/@shaheenb, @neetu54