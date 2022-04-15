It is a celebration time for the elite Kapoor family as their kin Ranbir Kapoor has finally married his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair between close friends and family that took place on Thursday, April 14.

Now, just a day after the celebration, Neetu Kapoor has taken to social media to pay a hearty tribute to her recently-turned-dulha son Ranbir Kapoor.

'This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab': Neetu Kapoor

In a photo posted by the veteran star, she can be seen sharing an infectious smile alongside groom Ranbir Kapoor. Leaning on his shoulder, the mother-son duo strike a happy pose as the camera captures them together. While sharing the picture online, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab, your wish has has been fulfilled" with a slew of heart emoticons added to it. Check out the post below:

Riddhima Kapoor welcomes Alia Bhatt into Kapoor family

Just moments after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first photos were out, Ridhhima Kapoor took to social media to warmly welcomed the former into the elite Kapoor Khandaan. She wrote a heartwarming note while resharing the duo's wedding photos. Riddhima articulated, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it". Take a look at it here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for elegant ivory Sabyasachi attires for their wedding ceremony. In a slew of photos, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Alia close as they posed for their post-wedding photos. While sharing it online, the couple released a joint statement that read,

Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia

Image: Varindar Chawla/ Instagram/@aliaabhatt