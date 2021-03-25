Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor On 11-month Prayer Meet; Shares Video From NYC Trip

On March 25, 2021, Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband, Rishi Kapoor on his eleven-month prayer meet. Neetu took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video from Rishi Kapoor’s last trip to New York. In the video, Rishi Kapoor can be seen being candid and flashing his bright smile while exploring the nightlife of the city. Since Rishi Kapoor's demise, Neetu has been frequently sharing throwback snaps remembering him.

Neetu Kapoor drops throwback video from Rishi Kapoor's last trip to NYC

In the video, Neetu can be seen capturing the video while she explores the city with her late husband and Bollywood actor, Rishi. He donned a white shirt and flaunted his evergreen smile while looking into the camera occasionally. As for the caption, Neetu wrote, “Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC”, with a flower and praying hands emoticon.

As soon as the throwback video was up on the internet, many celebrities and fans dropped red hearts and positive comments. Vardan Nayak, Delnaaz Irani, Aanchal Munjal, Aahana Kumra, Paulomi Sanghavi and many others dropped red hearts. Anupam Kher wrote in the Hindi language, “Again I remembered your story”. A fan commented, “Sun Man! despite the fact that it is night outside, there is light around him ... the light of his kind soul!”. Another one wrote, “We Miss you Rishi Sir”.

Riddhima Kapoor, too, posted a family picture, remembering her father. In the picture, Neetu, Rishi, Riddhima, her daughter, Samara and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera, wearing their bright smiles. The family kept their look casual. In the caption, Riddhima wrote, “Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts”.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor first met on the sets of 1974's Zehreela Insaan. They tied the knot in 1980. Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital in April 2020. The late actor was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and had flown to New York for treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after spending over a year in the United States. The last film he worked on was 2019’s The Body. He had also signed a project which was a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro’s The Intern.

Image Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

