Neetu Kapoor Reminisces Fond Engagement Memories With Rishi Ahead Of Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours that have been making rounds on the internet have left fans on their toes while waiting for the first glimpse of the star couple as 'Mr. and Mrs.'. With just a day left for the big moment when the two stars shall exchange vows, Ranbir’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor seems to be missing her late husband Rishi Kapoor by her side.

On the joyous occasion of Baisakhi, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture while looking back at the time when she got engaged to Rishi Kapoor. With time flying at a rapid pace, Neetu explained how it has been 43 years since she got engaged to the Bobby actor. For the unversed, Neetu is keeping herself busy after her husband’s tragic demise as she is doing films, dance shows, and more.

Neetu Kapoor shares her engagement picture with Rishi Kapoor

After the legendary actor’s death, Neetu Kapoor who was devastated was supported greatly by her children Riddima Kapoor Sani and Ranbir. After a long hiatus, Neetu eventually decided to keep herself busy, hence she will be seen making a comeback in acting with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Neetu seems to be missing her husband Rishi as she reminisced her fond engagement memories. The throwback picture showed the late actor putting the ring on Neetu’s finger as she shies. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Fond memories of Baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.”

Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, producer Atul Kasbekar and others were quick to react to the picture. Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities, the celebrations have begun galore. With the couple being tight-lipped about the entire festivities, this has just added up to the excitement level of the frenzied fans. With the Haldi ceremony kick-started, the guards have tightened the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house by setting up barricades at the main gate. The security guards are also seen putting red stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration.

However, furthermore, another video revealed how several people are already arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house in taxis and other private cars to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

