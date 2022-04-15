Fan favourite Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on April 14, 2022, in the midst of their close friends and family. Several family members have been sharing unseen glimpses from the royal celebration and celebrities and fans poured in wishes to the newlyweds. Neetu Kapoor, the mother of the groom has now resumed shooting, just a day after the wedding and flaunted her Mehendi from the pre-wedding festivities and had a fun interaction with the media.

Neetu Kapoor flaunts Mehendi from Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Neetu Kapoor was spotted on the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz and flaunted her Mehendi as she walked in the direction of the media personnel gathered there. She showed off her intricately designed Mehendi and heard someone mention that they noticed her late husband Rishi Kapoor's name on her hand. He jokingly said, "Tum sab dekhte ho" (You all see everything). She then added, "Mubakar tho kisis ne nahi diya waise" (No one has congratulated me). The paparazzi gathered around then went on to extend their wishes to her for her son's wedding as she headed inside to resume work.

Watch the video here:

Neetu Kapoor took to her social media account ahead of the Bollywood couple's wedding and shared a picture of her Mehendi. Fans immediately noticed that Rishi Kapoor's name has been written in henna on her index finger and the picture made the rounds on social media.

Have a look at Neetu Kapoor Mehendi here:

The mother of the groom also took to her Instagram account on Friday, after the wedding and shared an adorable picture with Ranbir. She was seen wrapping her arm around the man of the hour as the duo smiled for the camera. She mentioned that the post was dedicated to Rishi Kapoor as she wrote, "This is dedicated to kapoor Saab, your wish has been fulfilled".

See the image here:

Alia-Ranbir wedding pics

Alia made her marriage to Ranbir official on the evening of their wedding ceremony and wishes poured in from fans and followers from across the globe. She mentioned that the couple tied the knot in their 'favourite spot' as she shared some of the most dreamy glimpses from her big day.

