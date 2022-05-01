Neetu Kapoor Revisits Nostalgia On Anil Kapoor's Throwback Pic Of Her Mom-in-law Krishna

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring his wife Sunita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and the latter's mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. The picture shared by the Dil Dhadakne Do star made Neetu Kapoor take to the comment section to revisit nostalgia. Netizens were also quick to respond as they showered love on the picture, calling it a 'beautiful memory'.

Anil Kapoor shares throwback pic of Sunita, Neetu & Krishna Raj Kapoor

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor shared an adorable throwback pic featuring his wife Sunita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Neetu's late mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. Anil captioned the post, "Mrs Krisna Raj Kapoor, Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor and my wife Sunita #throwbackmemories". The pic sees Krishna in the front, followed by Neetu and Sunita. The trio were dressed in their ethnic attires and had plates of food in their hands which seemed like they are at a buffet party. Have a look:

Neetu Kapoor says, 'this is nostalgic'

Neetu Kapoor was quick to react to the post uploaded by the Malang actor as she wrote in the comment section, "This is so nostalgic". She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Mom, @kapoor.sunita and me," along with a heart-eyes and a red heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor shared a healthy bond with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor, who was the wife of the legendary Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Krishna Kapoor passed away at the age of 87 following a cardiac arrest on October 1, 2018. Neetu could not attend the cremation ceremony of Krishna as she was in the US for Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment.

Kareena Kapoor has hilarious reaction to Anil Kapoor's post

The post witnessed a hilarious comment by the food-lover actpr Kareena Kapoor Khan as she commented, "Why are the Kapoors always near the food …then and now bestttt". Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea also wrote, "Mom's face is just", adding a fire emoticon to it. A fan commented, "Awesome pic of your mom, bhabhi and ardhangini", while one mentioned that Sunita Kapoor looks exact like Sonam Kapoor. One wrote, "Great memories sir," while another said, "Old is gold."

Anil Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of upcoming Netflix film Thar. He will be sharing the screen with his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor for the second time following the dark-comedy film AK vs AK.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor