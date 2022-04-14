As the fans were eagerly awaiting glimpses of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their family members ahead of their Haldi celebration on 14 April 2022, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and others were recently spotted outside RK's house, Vaastu to attend the pre-wedding rituals.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, and others arrive at Vaastu for pre-wedding functions

Celebrity Photographer Varinder Chawla recently shared stunning glimpses of Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soni Razdan leaving their homes to attend the ceremony at Vaastu, RK's house where the wedding is set to be held today. Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen, and their mother, Soni Razdan left together in a car. While Shaheen was spotted wearing a shimmery yellow salwar kurta, Razdan sported a vibrant cyan attire for the Haldi ceremony of Alia and Ranbir.

Furthermore, even Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen leaving for the venue in style with the latter sporting an ivory kurta and the former stealing the show in a beautiful yellow outfit. Take a look at the pictures ahead-

Now, new videos by paparazzi Viral Bhayani show Kapoor and Bhatt family arriving at Vastu. Take a look at them here -

More about Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

After dating each other for over 5 years, Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot in a private affair in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor finally confirmed that her son's wedding is all set to take place on Thursday, April 14. Reportedly, the security outside Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu house is tightened by setting up barricades at the main gate. Moreover, videos of the workers and other staff entering the house are seen putting red stickers on their phone cameras so that no glimpse of the pre-wedding festivity is out in the media.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranbir_kapoooor/Varinder Chawla