Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen & Others Arrive In Style For Pre-wedding Events

With Alia-Ranbir's pre-wedding festivities being kick-started, family members like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor & others put their best foot forward.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
1/8
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor & mother Neetu Kapoor are surely going to keep their fashion game high during the wedding. This morning, the two were spotted at RK's Vastu residence for Haldi.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
2/8
For the Mehendi ceremony, Karisma Kapoor opted for a mustard coloured embroidered suit with her hair tied into a bun.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
3/8
'Bebo' aka Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a shimmery silver-coloured lehenga for the pre-wedding function held yesterday.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
4/8
Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and his elder sister Riddhima Kapoor beamed with joy as they posed outside the former's house on the couple's Mehendi. 

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
5/8
Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra also looked gorgeous in this pink golden lehenga that had intricate detailing on it.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
6/8
Pooja Bhatt was spotted at the venue yesterday in a light green and pink ethnic ensemble. 

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
7/8
Alia's mother Soni Razdan sported a vibrant cyan attire for the Haldi ceremony of Alia and Ranbir. 

Ranbir-Alia Wedding
8/8
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen was spotted wearing a shimmery yellow salwar kurta. She completed her overall look with a maangtika.

