Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen & Others Arrive In Style For Pre-wedding Events

Last Updated: 14th April, 2022 14:27 IST

Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra also looked gorgeous in this pink golden lehenga that had intricate detailing on it.

Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and his elder sister Riddhima Kapoor beamed with joy as they posed outside the former's house on the couple's Mehendi.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor & mother Neetu Kapoor are surely going to keep their fashion game high during the wedding. This morning, the two were spotted at RK's Vastu residence for Haldi.

