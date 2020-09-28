Neetu Kapoor, Riddima Pen Heartwarming Birthday Wishes For Bharat Sahni; See Posts

Riddhima Kapoor’s husband and businessman Bharat Sahni ringed in his 41st birthday on September 27. To make the day extra special for her husband, Riddhima shared a series of throwback pictures with her husband along with her heartfelt wishes. Apart from Riddhima, her mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also penned her greetings for son-in-law Bharat Sahni on Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor wish Bharat Sahni on birthday

Thee throwback pictures shared by Riddhima show the amount of love and bond that the two share. One of the pictures showed Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Bharat posing together during one of their family gateways. The other pictures show the couple posing with their daughter Samara Sahni. While captioning the post, Riddhima wrote that Bharat has always taught her that age is just a number and in the hearts, people are only getting younger.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on Instagram where she can be seen striking a cool pose with Bharat. While captioning the post, Neetu expressed how she is lucky to have him as her son-in-law. She further extended her birthday wishes and wrote that she is lucky to have him and cannot just express how much she loves him and he is like a son to her. Bharat who was so much touched by the beautiful wishes from his mother-in-law was quick enough to thank her back and wrote, “Thank you Mama bear. Love you so much.”

Followed by Bharat was his wife Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who poured in her heart for the post with a heart-shaped emoticon. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday @brat.man! Have a super one.” Neetu Kapoor’s sister-in-law Reema Kapoor Jain also extended her birthday wishes to Bharat and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Bharat. God Bless You Always. Love You.”

Meanwhile, sometime back, Neetu Kapoor who often misses her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor often shares heartfelt posts that reflect how much she misses her beloved husband. Neetu Kapoor was featured in an Instagram post with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Further, she also penned a heartfelt caption for the Instagram post. Neetu Kapoor’s caption appears to be referring to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the Instagram post as "A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you". Further, she also dropped two heart emojis in the caption.

