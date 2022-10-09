Neetu Kapoor Says 'it's To Quiet' Without Rishi Kapoor As She Fondly Remembers Late Star

Neetu Kapoor often pays tribute to her late husband and veteran legend Rishi Kapoor via social media, expressing how much she misses him. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor's latest post was also dedicated to Rishi Kapoor, wherein she mentioned that there's a deep void without his presence. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. He is survived by Neetu and their two kids - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu Kapoor remembers her late husband Rishi Kapoor with a special post

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Neetu Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Rishi Kapoor with his eyes closed and a finger on his lips. In the caption, she mentioned, "Miss your noise, it’s too quiet." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, Riddhima Kapoor, Anushka Sharma as well as designer Manish Malhotra, dropped red heart emoticons, while fans wrote comments like, "More power to you Mam," among other things.

Neetu Kapoor also marked Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary last month by sharing a goofy picture of the couple on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday" with a red heart emoji.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, her last movie outing was Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The family drama garnered positive reviews from the audience.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt as well as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and more stars. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal as well as Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled project alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

