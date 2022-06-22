Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir Kapoor Is 'balancing' Love Between Her & Alia Bhatt Post Marriage

Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback to acting after nine years with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead. This marks the actor's first film after her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor's death in April 2020. Now, the 63-year-old actor opened up about how she was unsure about returning to work after losing Rishi which turned out to be therapeutic. She even opened up about how her son Ranbir is balancing his relationships with her and Alia Bhatt post their wedding.

Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor is balancing the love between her & Alia Bhatt

The Do Dooni Char actor can't get enough of explaining how happy she is that her son finally got married to Alia Bhatt. Sharing how Ranbir Kapoor manages to balance relationships between her and Alia, Neetu told Indian Express, "I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. My son is a very intelligent man, he balances his love."

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony that took place on April 14. The wedding was a private affair which happened at Ranbir's ancestral home and was attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Neetu Kapoor says 'Once an actor, always an actor'

Neetu Kapoor is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she will be seen essaying the role of Varun Dhawan's mother. Now, connecting with the film, Kapoor candidly opened up about Rishi Kapoor and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. Telling why she decided to get back to acting after nine years, Neetu said in a conversation with Indian Express, "Once an actor, always an actor. But, you need a lot of confidence, which I had lost in the interim because I had not worked for so long. Then I lost my husband… When I started shooting the film, I didn’t have it. But now I think I am confident, I can do it and I’ll now keep doing more work."

She continued that when she was halfway through the film, she would tell a friend that it was not her cup of tea and she doesn't want to do it, "I don’t want to go on set, I was so stressed. Now, however, I feel much better and I want to do more work. It is all about confidence, and I am gaining it back."

