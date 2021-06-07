Neetu Kapoor Says She Had A 'birds-eye View' Whenever Rishi Kapoor Spoke; Shares Pic

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, June 07, 2021, to share a throwback picture of her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this pic, netizens went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a major throwback picture where she can be seen having a confused face as Rishi Kapoor was having a conversation. In the picture, the actor donned a black outfit and opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Rishi, on the other hand, donned a yellow shirt and a grey suit.

Neetu Kapoor also penned a sweet note in the caption as she went on to describe the picture. She wrote, “This was me having a birds-eye view on every time he spoke 🧐 quite an ironical pic”. Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post below.

As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all positive things. Some of the users were all happy seeing this sweet post, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “That look of yours, totally nailed it”. Another user wrote, “this is amazing''. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Neetu Kapoor is frequently seen reminiscing about her childhood and sharing videos and photos of her family. Neetu Kapoor recently shared throwback photos of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor took a trip down memory lane, sharing these throwback photos. The first photograph showed Samara Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter, on the lap of the late Rishi Kapoor. The second image showed a young Riddhima sitting on her grandfather Raj Kapoor's lap. Neetu Kapoor captioned the photos, "Grandfather's loving lap," and used the hashtags #circleoflife #comforting #love. Riddhima Kapoor was all hearts for the throwback photo. Take a look.

Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

