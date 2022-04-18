Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt And Soni Razdan Spotted At Newlywed Couple Ranbir-Alia's House

Newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage was the talk of the town with the pictures from the big fat Bollywood wedding making rounds on the Internet. Now with the festivities over, fans are eyeing the couple as to when they shall begin with their work. However, despite the growing anticipation to see the two stars together in public as husband and wife, recently the two were given a special visit by their family members.

Post the rituals were over, veteran actors Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt were spotted paying a visit to the couple. Pictures and videos of the ladies visiting Vaastu to meet the couple have gone viral on social media.

Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and others visit Alia-Ranbir's house

Clad in a pink suit, Neetu Kapoor can be seen stepping out of the car as she makes her way to the building. On the other hand, Shaheen can be seen wearing a brown kurta while Soni is seen wearing a pink and grey suit as they step out of the car and make their way to the apartment.

Ever since the wedding has taken place, the Internet has been abuzz with mesmerising pictures and videos of the intimate wedding. Starting from the close-knit wedding to the starry wedding reception, fans are being treated to some of the amazing glimpses from the Bollywood wedding of the season. It seems that after a perfect weekend, the couple is all set to get back to their professional commitment and resume work on their respective projects.

Ranbir Kapoor who reportedly had a meeting to attend in the Andheri locality was spotted attending one on April 17. The actor who is looking forward to the release of his next film Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia opted for a casual look in a checkered shirt that was matched with comfy trousers. He accessorised his look with a black cap. Meanwhile, apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Luv Ranjan's untitled, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-starrer Animal and highly anticipated Shamshera in the pipeline.

IMAGE: Instagram/Peepingmoonofficial/AliaaBhatt