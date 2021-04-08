Neetu Kapoor Shares A Homemade Remedy With Natural Herbs For Fighting Anxiety; Know Here

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a homemade remedy with her fans to help them with anxiety. The actress, who is nearing the age of 63, is widely known for her fit and healthy lifestyle. Recently, she shared her secret remedy to fight against anxiety. Find out that recipe below.

Taking to her Instagram, the Amar Akbar Anthony actress shared a snap of a bottle filled with natural herbs. She wrote on the story that she filled the bottle with Chia seeds for two weeks and then added Star anise and bay leaf to it. She revealed that the recipe will help with the anxiety that many people might often face.

A look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram will let the fans know how serious the actress is about her healthy lifestyle. Recently, the actress shared a picture of her smiling while drinking water and dedicated the post to World Health Day. Writing in the caption that it is summer time, she urged the fans to stay hydrated.

Recently, Neetu also shared a throwback video on her Instagram from her movie Atish. In the video, Neetu can be seen wearing an orange attire with an exuberant feather as a headgear. She funnily wrote in the caption that she always wondered why she was made to look like a bird in the movie. She paired the caption with many laughing emojis while making fun of her look in the movie.

The actress often posts pictures of her family on her social media. Recently, she posted a picture of her son Ranbir Kapoor to announce that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and thanked the fans for sending well wishes for the actor. Neetu also shared a family photo including Karisma and Babita Kapoor and wrote in the caption that she spent quality time with her family. She added in the caption that they are more like friends to her than family.

