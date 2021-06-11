Neetu Kapoor Shares A Photo Of Her 'LOVES' On Her Instagram Story; Take A Look

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account is filled with throwback photos from her days as an actor, to the behind-the-scenes photos from the film sets. She also often posts photos from family gatherings and those of her children. In her latest Instagram story, the veteran actor has shared a photo of her "loves", but one person is missing from it. Who are these "loves"? Let's take a look.

Neetu Kapoor shares an Instagram story featuring her "loves"

Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram story features her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her son-in-law, Bharat Sahni. The couple has been married for over fifteen years and also have a ten-year-old daughter named Samara. They live in New Delhi, and often frequent Mumbai to visit the Kapoor clan. Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie of her daughter and son-in-law who are dressed casually in T-shirts. The picture is seemed to be clicked by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as her husband Bharat leans onto her. Neetu artfully captioned the photo as "The LOVES" and also added two red heart emojis, before tagging them in the picture.

About Neetu Kapoor's children

Neetu and her husband, the late actor Rishi Kapoor have two children, Riddhima and Ranbir. Riddhima stayed away from the silver screen and started her own business. She has two companies to her name, R Jewellery and Sam & Friends. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, followed his parents' footsteps and ventured into acting in Bollywood. He debuted in 2007 along with Sonam Kapoor in the film Saawariya. Since then, he has appeared in films like Rocket Singh Salesman of the Year, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Barfi, Sanju to name a few. He is currently preparing for the epic mythological based film Bramhastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Neetu Kapoor on the work front

The veteran actor has appeared in a number of hit films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaarana, Kabhi Kabhie, to name a few. She was last seen acting in the 2013 film Besharam co-starring her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. She is now making a comeback to acting with the upcoming Hindi film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

(Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.