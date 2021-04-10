Neetu Kapoor Shares Cute Video Of Her 'lil Patootie' From When She Visited Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video of her granddaughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter. The actor revealed that she had filmed the video when her granddaughter had come to visit Rishi Kapoor back in the day in New York City. The video is doing the rounds on social media as fans have gone into a frenzy seeing the cuteness of Neetu Kapoor’s granddaughter.

Neetu Kapoor shares an adorable video of her granddaughter

Neetu Kapoor has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts updates from her life. In her latest post, she shared a video captioned as, “Had made this video when my lil patootie came visiting her nana in NYC!! (sic)”. Watch the video of the same below.

In the above video, Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter was heard saying, "Today I am going to talk about fitness. So if you want to be healthy, you should do lots of exercise (sic) and stop eating junk food. Because it affects your teeth and you become really fat and you fall sick. So don’t eat junk food. And if your exercise then it releases endorphins, which make you happy. So yeah, just stop eating junk food and exercise".

Netizens react to Neetu Kapoor's videos on Instagram

As soon as the video went up on the social media profile of Neetu Kapoor, fans of the actor flooded it with their comments. Numerous other fans of the actor left their reactions on the post as well. The video was seen by over 87 thousand netizens in an hour of its upload.

Several fans commented on the video stating that they found Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter “adorable” and “very sweet”. Some netizens also commented on the post calling her a “blessing” and “Princess Sam”. Few other fans requested the actor to post more videos of her granddaughter on social media. Many other fans left heart and kiss emoticons on the post, check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Neetu Kapoor reminds fans to stay hydrated

In another post, Neetu Kapoor posted a couple of pictures of herself. In the post, she reminded fans that as the summer season is here, they must remain hydrated. She captioned the post as, "It’s summer time !!! Stay hydrated ðŸ’¦ #WorldHealthDay" Check out the post of the same below.

