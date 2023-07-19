Neetu Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post After Kangana Ranaut's Indirect Dig At Alia, Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday in Italy with her kids Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. However, her daughter-in-law and Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt was missing from the family vacation. Now, days after, the veteran actress has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle referring to families. This post also came after Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at both Alia and Ranbir.

3 things you need to know

Neetu Kapoor turned 65 on July 8.

She was joined by her kids Ranbir, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha were missing from this trip.

Neetu Kapoor shares post about families

Neetu took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and posted an image with the text, “The reason why our families are not the same anymore is because we buried the ones who used to keep the family together." The actress did not add any further explanation with the post.

(Screengrab of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story)

Kangana Ranaut indirectly calls out Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

This came a day after Kangana Ranaut blasted "a farzi husband-wife jodi" who is allegedly spreading false information about her. The Manikarnika star also seemed to hint at the recent trip the Kapoor family took, sans Alia and Raha. She also claimed that “husband wife Jodi live on separate floors and pretended to be couple,” and that the “farzi jodi” need to be exposed.

Kangana continued her explosive remarks on the couple’s relationship. In the post, she mentioned a ‘movie trilogy’ by which she could be hinting at Brahmastra. This is not the first time Kangana has taken an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor. On June 10 also the actress uploaded a series of stories slamming the actor after rumours floated of him starring as Lord Ram in a Ramayan movie.