Neetu Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Ranbir Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Celebration

Neetu Kapoor took to her social media account to share a sneak peek inside her son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday celebration. The actor turned 41 years old on September 28. While the celebration seemed to be intimate, family members of Ranbir were in attendance.

3 things you need to know

Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt and the couple has a daughter Raha Kapoor.

The actor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

He will be seen next in Animal, the teaser of which will release today.

Ranbir Kapoor's cake grabs attention

Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of Ranbir's midnight birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of a table which was decorated with rose petals and two special cheesecakes. What caught the attention of social media users was the message on the cake, which read, "Happy Birthday Raha's father".

(Screengrabs of Neetu Kapoor's post | Image: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

While one cake was an ode from Raha, another was a special one from the actor's wife, Alia Bhatt. The cheesecake was kept alongside a photo from the couple’s wedding. Ranbir Kapoor shares his birthday with his aunt, who was also present for the celebration. In the twin celebration, the aunt-nephew duo cut the cake together. Along with sharing pictures from the party, Neetu Kapoor also penned a wish for her son. She wrote, “Happy Birthday feel grateful for this human being”.

Animal update to arrive on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

(Ranbir Kapoor new poster | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming film Animal directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will release on December 1 and fans have been awaiting an update about the film. The makers released a new poster of the leading actor with the announcement the first teaser of the film will be released today (September 28) on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The teaser will arrive at 10 a.m.