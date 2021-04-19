Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mera Chotasa' Moment From Daughter Riddhima's Childhood

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures with her family. Recently, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima tagged her in a throwback picture. Neetu reshared the same on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the picture and what the veteran actor said about it.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter shared a childhood picture with her mother

Neetu Kapoor shared the photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, Neetu looked extremely young as she picked up baby Riddhima on her shoulder. Baby Riddhima wore a white frock while Neetu wore a striped shirt. The picture was captured in the early 1980s. Neetu wrote that Riddhima is her "Chotasa" baby which translates into "small" baby.

A sneak peek into Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the song Tere Naam from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the video, Neetu and her late husband Rishi Kapoor were seen wearing Punjabi outfits. The two grooved to the music and performed Bhangra in the song. Neetu shared the throwback video and wished her fans and followers on Baisakhi. She also shared a video of her granddaughter Samara Sahni. Samara had come to New York to visit her grandfather Rishi Kapoor while he was getting his treatment for cancer. Samara spoke about fitness and how people should avoid junk for good health.

She also shared a couple of photos on World Health Day. She shared a homemade remedy for curbing anxiety. The actor posed with her bottle of water filled with Chia seeds, a Star anise and a bay leaf. She asked her fans to stay hydrated as it is summertime. She also shared a throwback video of herself performing in her film Atish. She wore a red dress with red headgear which made her look like a bird. Neetu wrote, "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird."

She also shared a few videos of herself as a guest on an episode of Indian Idol 12. She shared an old clip of husband Rishi narrating a story from their dating life. He told that they once broke up while working together on a film and it was difficult for them to cope.

Promo Image source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

