Neetu Kapoor Shares Pic Of Kapoor & Bhatt Family Moments Together Post Ranbir-Alia Wedding

It appears as though veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is still not over from the lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony of her only son Ranbir Kapoor with his longtime partner Alia Bhatt. On April 14, the Bollywood star couple officially tied the knot in Mumbai in attendance of only close family and friends from the industry. The nuptials were followed by a reception attended by several A-listers of the film industry.

Days after the grand affair, the Kapoor and Bhatt family continued to post pictures of the ceremony on social media. This year, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share another picture of the Kapoor and Bhatt family members together.

Neetu Kapoor shares 'Kapoor-Bhatt' family photo

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 63-year-old dropped another family picture with the Bhatt family members including Mahesh and Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The picture also included Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter along with Babita Kapoor. Moreover, Ranbir can be seen hugging Alia in the picture. Neetu shared the picture with a heart and Earth emoji.

More on Alia-Ranbir Kapoor

Following the ceremony, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to officially share the wedding pictures. Announcing her marriage with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wrote, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.''

She continued, ''With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites,'' and added, ''Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.''

The 29-year-old also shared pictures of the pre-wedding ceremony where groom Ranbir paid a tribute to his father late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor by bringing along his framed photograph. On the professional front, the duo have already resumed work and continues to fulfil their commitments to upcoming ventures. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was clicked shooting for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna while Alia Bhatt is busy filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54