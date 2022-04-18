Neetu Kapoor is beaming with joy after his son Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple dated each other for five years before making it official.

Ever since the big Bollywood marriage happened, the veteran actor is seen constantly sharing glimpses of her son's dreamy wedding on her social media handle. Yet again, keeping up with the trajectory, Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a priceless pic with her son Ranbir Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.

Neetu Kapoor shares a glimpse of the wedding

The glimpses of Alia-Ranbir's wedding are all over the internet and fans can't get enough of them as each pic is precious in its own way. The wedding pictures perfectly captured the fun each member had during the functions and also showed some emotional moments. On Monday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a pic featuring her son and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. The picture is a candid moment where Neetu can be seen standing with Ranbir and her son-in-law Bharat Sahni is standing behind her with his hands folded. Sharing the pic, the iconic actor captioned the post as "My pillars (multiple emoticons)" Here, take a look-

For the unversed, Bharat Sahni is Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor’s husband. As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "And you're THEIR pillar of strength ❤️❤️" another wrote "Two son's🙌..." whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoticon.

Neetu Kapoor & son-in-law Bharat Sahni indulge in fun banter with the paparazzi

In a video shared by photographer Yogen Shah's Instagram handle, Neetu could be seen interacting with the pap, post which Bharat enters the scene and says, "Rohit kaun hai? Rohit kaun hai? Bahar nikal, bahar nikal (Who's Rohit? Come out)." This happens after Neetu hilariously tells Bharat that a pap has been pestering her for details on the wedding.

Following this, Neetu pointed at the person and said, "Ek baar m ajao hann Rohit (Come out Rohit)." Riddhima Kapoor also joined the conversation and told Bharat that Rohit is her mom's favourite. The veteran actor also praised the pap and said he talks 'very cutely'.

Here, take a look-

Image: Instagram@neetu54