Neetu Kapoor Shares Special Picture From Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Featuring Rishi Kapoor; See

The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's presence was missed by all his near and dear ones at his son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with actor Alia Bhatt. The much loved-couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a regal wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Glimpses from their nuptials are constantly surfacing online.

The wedding pictures perfectly captured the fun that the couple had during the functions and also showed some emotional moments. From Ranbir holding his father's picture at his Mehendi ceremony to Neetu flaunting her Mehendi design with Rishi Kapoor's name on it, the mother-son duo was often seen remembering Rishi Kapoor on numerous occasions. Recently, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a wedding picture that features the veteran actor.

Neetu Kapoor shares Alia-Ranbir's family pic that features Rishi Kapoor

On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a fan-made video. In the clip, with the help of photo editing, the fan makes Rishi Kapoor a part of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding picture. In the pic, the late actor is seen standing behind Neetu dressed in ethnic attire.

Ranbir Kapoor holds Rishi Kapoor's photo during the Mehendi ceremony

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her blissful Mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, the bride opted for a reddish-pink lehenga. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen in a red kurta pyjama.

The pictures were proof that the couple had a gala time at the wedding, but what caught netizens' attention was Ranbir Kapoor holding his father Rishi Kapoor's photo. Sharing the pics, Alia captioned the post as " "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

