Neetu Kapoor Shares Tips On How She Beat COVID-19 Within 10 Days Of Being Infected

Actor Neetu Kapoor recently confirmed that her son Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in self-quarantine. Earlier, in December, Neetu Kapoor herself had tested positive for Covid-19 while on one of her movie sets. Although the actor does not know how she contracted the virus, she made sure she fought the virus. Here's how Neetu Kapoor fought Covid-19 at the age of 60+.

How Neetu Kapoor fought Covid-19

On the sets of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, several artists got infected and Neetu Kapoor's Covid test too came positive. As reported by Mid-Day, the actor came back to Mumbai, from Chandigarh and after testing negative in 10 days, resumed work. Although everyone on sets kept saying that the actor would need time to recover, she made it to the sets soon.

Neetu Kapoor mentioned that her gut had a hard time which can make someone listless and weak. She would soak leftover rice in half a glass of water overnight and have a spoonful of water, which helped in building gut bacteria. She also drank a lot of healthy drinks like kaadhas, moonseed leaves water, tea, amla juice, beetroot juice and also ginger juice. She lost her sense of smell for three weeks and as soon as the smell and taste started coming back, she tested negative, which was a relief, she added.

The actor tested COVID positive in Chandigarh and was asked to quarantine there but she wanted to return to Mumbai. One of her celebrity friends helped her travel back to Mumbai. Praising her staff at home, she said that they never left her alone even when infected. They would leave a tray of food outside her house, and never take off their masks. Neetu Kapoor's staff lived on the floor below while she stayed upstairs. Around four or five people helped Neetu Kapoor get over the virus and even though they stayed around the actor, none of them got infected.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo, a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.