Neetu Kapoor Shares Unseen Photo Of Rishi Kapoor On Holi, Cherishes 'colours Of True Love'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who recently organised the 11th prayer meet of her late husband Rishi Kapoor, took to Instagram and recalled celebrating Holi with her family. The actress shared a throwback unseen picture from the Holi celebrations at home that showed Rishi Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan drenched in the festive mood and fervour.

Neetu Kapoor recalls old Holi memories

In the picture, Rishi Kapoor is seen dancing while holding a bottle in his hand and donning a police cap on his head. On the other hand, Amitabh was seen sitting on the shoulders of a man while dancing and also wearing the police cap. Going by the picture, it seems that the stars had a really great time together with family and friends. While captioning the post, Neetu reminisced the time when Holi celebrations meant 'love and happiness. 'Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor was the first time to comment below the post and poured in her heart for the picture. Followed by Riddhima was Soni Razdan who wrote, "Those really were the days na!" Apart from Neetu, Riddhima also shared a priceless old picture from the family album where she can be seen enjoying the festive fervour with her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor during their childhood.

Neetu who was Rishi's constant support during his struggle with Cancer is often seen sharing memories of her husband on social media. Earlier, she shared a throwback video from the couple's last trip to New York. In the video, Rishi can be seen being candid and smiling while exploring the nightlife of the city. The 62-year-old actress shared the video on the occasion of her late husband's 11th prayer meet. She penned a heart-warming note along with the video and wrote, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."



(Image credit: Instagram)

