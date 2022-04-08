Neetu Kapoor Sidesteps Questions About Ranbir-Alia Wedding Dates; Says 'let's See When'

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines as speculations about their marriage has become the talk of the town. Although there is no official confirmation from the duo themselves or their families and friends, fans hope for a big Indian wedding in the coming week, as rumours suggest the duo's wedding festivities will take place between April 13 and April 17, 2022.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor was recently asked about the wedding speculations. She denied knowing when the grand event would take place.

Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir-Alia wedding

The Ranbir-Alia wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now and the rumour mill suggests the duo will tie the knot sometime next week. Speaking to PTI, Neetu Kapoor recently revealed that she did not know when the wedding was taking place and sidestepped the questions about the matter.

She also referred to the multiple media reports about the wedding location and dates and mentioned they 'keep changing'. She said that some astrologers were coming up with dates and that the family was 'having good fun' reading the reports online. Although she did not reveal information about the wedding date, she hoped it would take place 'very soon'.

"I have been hearing about it (the wedding) for two years but I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when. Sometimes, it is going to happen in Ranthambore, RK Studios. Places and dates keep changing (referring to media reports). I hope and pray it happens very soon. Let the astrologers come out with dates, some are saying April 15, 17. We are having good fun," she told PTI.

The actor then spoke about what a 'great pair' Alia and Ranbir make. She mentioned that they are both 'pure' and also hailed Alia for being a 'world-class' actor and said that as a person, she is 'uncorrupted by the world'.

"As an actor, she is world-class and nobody can beat her. As a person, she is the purest form of a human being. She is lovely, uncorrupted by the world, no negativity, no jealousy, nothing, she is just pure. And so is Ranbir, he is also pure. They make a great pair," she told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @aliaabhatt/@neetu54/Instagram)