Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt React To Alia Bhatt's 'invasion Of Privacy'

Alia Bhatt recently shared concern over her 'invasion of privacy' on social media. The actress' pictures were leaked online without her knowledge. Now, her family has also come out in her support. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt have called out the news portal and asked the Mumbai Police to take immediate action in the matter.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "This is not right."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan also expressed her concern and wrote, "Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast! (sic)"

The Student of the Year star's mother stated that it would have been considered ‘harassment’ had Alia wasn't a celebrity. She wrote, "So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s home while hiding in neighbouring building for content now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman without her consent in her home."

"The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assualt on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying (sic)," she added.

Mumbai Police asks Alia Bhatt to file complaint

Recently, the Mumbai Police have reached out to the actress and asked her to file an official complaint in the matter. "Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt & asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures & these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal," Mumbai Police told ANI.