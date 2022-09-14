After kick-starting the year 2021 on a powerful note with the success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, her wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor and now all set to embrace motherhood, Alia Bhatt has been on a spree. The mom-to-be actor who is basking in the success of her latest outing Brahmastra has beautiful surprises planned for her baby shower.

Riding high on the success of Brahmastra, now it's time for Alia and Ranbir to celebrate the actor's pregnancy with an 'all girls' baby shower at end of the month. Post returning from their babymoon, the couple began promoting their recently released sci-fi drama Brahmastra.

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan to host lavish baby shower for Alia Bhatt

As Alia is in the final leg of her third trimester of pregnancy, as per Pinkvilla, both grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan have been planning a grand baby shower. The leading daily has learned that the all-girls baby shower will be attended by the females from the Kapoor clan including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan with Shaheen Bhatt, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty, and Alia Bhatt's girl gang (childhood friends) are confirmed to arrive for the function.

Post wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year after dating for almost 4 years, Alia announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June. "Our baby coming soon (sic)," she wrote then alongside the picture of the two from their doctor's visit.

Previously, when the Raazi star was in Delhi to promote her Netflix film Darlings along with the star cast, she was asked how she was managing her work commitments during pregnancy. At the promotional event, she told the media, "If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it’s my passion, and it keeps my heart, mind, and soul alive and charged. So I would want to work till I am a hundred years old."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Brahmastra, Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside International icon Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani alongside Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt