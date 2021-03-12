Neetu Kapoor Thanks Her Staff For Staying By Her Side When She Was Infected By COVID

Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 last year in December 2020. The actor was on the sets of her upcoming multi starrer Jug Jug Jeeyo when she tested positive. The 62-year-old recovered from the virus and returned to work soon after. In a recent interview, she opened up about how her staff helped her through her recovery and never left. Here's what Neetu Kapoor's staff did for her.

Neetu Kapoor's staff stood by her side as she recovered from COVID-19

Talking about Neetu Kapoor's health update, she opened up about her battle with COVID-19 last year in the interview with Midday. She was in Chandigarh for the shoot when she got the news. She recalled that she was airlifted from Chandigarh to Mumbai in a charter air ambulance arranged by the producer of the film. Neetu Kapoor also expressed her gratitude towards her staff who made sure they wouldn't leave the actor alone in the house. She mentioned that each person in her staff took proper precautions to avoid any contact with the infected actor.

Her staff would leave food for her outside her room. She was staying on the ground-floor while her staff lived upstairs. She said that her staff was outstanding. Her staff told her that they would rather get infected by COVID-19 than leaving her alone. In those 14 days of recovery, her staff did not take off their mask while they were with her. They were around 5-6 people and none of them got infected, she revealed.

Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive

Recently, Neetu Kapoor revealed that her Ranbir Kapoor has been infected by the virus. She thanked everyone for all their wishes for him. While talking about Ranbir Kapoor's health she mentioned that he is currently under medication and his recovering well. The actor is currently under home quarantine and has been taking necessary precautions. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to inform her fans and followers that she received a lot of messages after Ranbir was tested positive. She mentioned that he has tested negative for coronavirus. She took her doctor's advise and returned back to work. Take a look at Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's health update by Neetu and Alia.

Image source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.