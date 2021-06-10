Neetu Kapoor Turned 'choreographer' For This Epic Song From 'Yaarana', Shares Video

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor who is fond of sharing old memories on social media recently treated fans with a video from timeless classic, Yaarana. The film comprised Neetu alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan. The actress shared a montage and explained the story behind the song which she revealed was ‘choreographed’ by her.

The video is essentially the montage from the movie where Neetu Kapoor's character, Komal, teaches dance to Amitabh Bachchan's character, Kishan Kumar. It shows the duo swaying gracefully, smiling and basking in the glow of the spotlights. The actress is looking beautiful in a red top with a white skirt while Amitabh Bachchan is seen in a white suit. The two shaking a leg has left their fans nostalgic while recalling the two stars who made an unforgettable retro setting.

Several fans of the actress praised her style and charming persona in the video while sharting their thoughts on the song. One of the users complimented her looks and called her ‘beautiful’ while the other praised several facets of the actress which have become ‘underrated.’ While captioning the post, she wrote, “his montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it.”

This is not the first time Neetu Kapoor has surprised fans with a nostalgia trip. Earlier, she shared a collage of her and late actor Rishi Kapoor from the iconic song Parda Hai Parda of the 1977 Bollywood hit Amar Akbar Anthony that just showed the beautiful bond of the two stars and their on-screen chemistry.

The 1981 film Yaarana was previously titled, Yaar Mera. The film, which was directed by Rakesh Kumar, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Tanuja, and Kader Khan. The prominent songs of the film like Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Chookar Mere Mann Ko and Saara Zamaana Haseeno Ka Dewaana are still remeberd by the die-heart fans of the film. Meanwhile, the actor is set to make a comeback into films after a long hiatus with Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film will have an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

