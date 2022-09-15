Neetu Kapoor paid a loving birthday tribute to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, with other members of the Kapoor clan including Kareena Kapoor also posting wishes. Neetu Kapoor shared a stunning glimpse of Riddhima, thanking the latter for making her 'feel wanted and special' every single day. Meanwhile, Kareena posted a stunning monochrome glimpse alongside her cousin, sending her 'big hugs'.

Neetu Kapoor wishes daughter Riddhima Kapoor on birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, September 15, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor dropped Riddhima's picture and wrote, "On your birthday I just want to thank god for you !!! I thank you for our daily breakfast chats .. for constantly staying connected for making me feel wanted n special every single day !!! For Your love n warmth which is so pure n heartwarming!! Love you so so much kuks." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, celebrities like Ayesha Shroff, Trishala Dutt and more wished Riddhima. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white picture alongside the birthday girl, where they could be seen looking dapper in shades. Captioning her story, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ridzzz...Love always...biggest hug."

Lastly, actor Dia Mirza also penned a note for Ranbir Kapoor's sister that read, "Happy birthday you beautiful human. May this day and year ahead be filled with love and light."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Meanwhile, Kareena's latest release was Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film, which was the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, received mixed reviews from the viewers. She will now be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X. The project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNIOFFICIAL/ PTI)