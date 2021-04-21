Neetu Kapoor Wishes Fans On Ram Navami 2021 With Husband Rishi Kapoor's Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to wish fans on the occasion of Ram Navami 2021. The actor shared a clip of Rishi Kapoor’s song and penned a sweet note wishing fans. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a clip of Rishi Kapoor’s song titled Ramji Ki Nikli Savari from the film Sargam. In the video, the actor can be seen making the crowd dance to his rhythm as he plays the tambourine. He is seen donning a kurta pyjama along with black kurta. Along with the video, the actor penned a sweet note that read, “Happy Ramnavami with happy emojis”. Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post below.

As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to wish the actor and her family on the occasion, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “made me remember Doordarshan days every Navratri these songs used to come on chitrahaar”. Another one wrote, “Happy Ramnavami”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Neetu Kapoor goes on to remember her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, as she shares several pictures, videos, stories and more on her respective social media handle. Earlier to this, on the occasion of Holi, Neetu shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness”. Take a look.

About Sargam

The film Sargam released in 1979 and starred Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Dheeraj Kumar and Leela Mishra in lead roles. The plot revolved around a young woman, who is unable to speak or hear and ill-treated by her stepmother. She seeks her escape through classical dancing and soon a musician, Raju, helps her achieve her goal of becoming a great dancer. The film garnered heaps of praise from audiences for the storyline and acting skills.

Image Source: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

