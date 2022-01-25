Neetu Kapoor Wishes Her 'loves' Riddhima Kapoor-Bharat Sahni On Their Wedding Anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni received heartfelt wishes from Neetu Kapoor as they clocked their 16th wedding anniversary today, January 25. The veteran actor shared an adorable glimpse of the duo with their furry pooch while wishing her 'loves' happiness and God's love.

Riddhima's cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as well as designer Manish Malhotra among others also wished the couple on their special day. For the uninitiated, Riddhima tied the knot with her best friend and industrialist Bharat Sahni in 2006, post which they welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni in 2011.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Riddhima Kapoor & Bharat Sahni on their wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 25, the Do Dooni Chaar actor shared the couple's adorable picture and wrote, "Happy 16th my beautiful Loves. You both deserve all the happiness n Gods love". Her post received a prompt reply from Riddhima, who wrote, "We love u most". Take a look.

Clocking her anniversary with Bharat, Riddhima shared a trail of pictures alongside him and penned a quirky caption that read, "Happy 16th anniversary to..The fizz to my coke. The sev to my bhelpuri. The dance to my tunes. The meditation to my yoga.

To a good husband & to an awesome wife who is always right. love you @brat.man ♥️ #tothenext16years."

The post received love and adulation from fans as well as celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor among others. While Manish and Karisma reacted with heart emoticons, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy anniversary to you both."

Meanwhile, Bharat also shared loved-up pictures of the couple and thanked Riddhima for making their married life so memorable. He wrote, "A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other. Thank you for doing just that and for all the beautiful memories. You’re my rock! Here’s to the next 16 my love @riddhimakapoorsahni."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the family entertainer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is billed as a romantic comedy-drama that will revolve around two couples from different generations and is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNIOFFICIAL/ @NEETU54)