Neetu Kapoor Wishes 'Jeetendra Bhappa' Happy Birthday, Posts A Nostalgic Photo

Amar Akbar Anthony actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of Jeetendra to wish him on his birthday. Bollywood superstar Jeetendra celebrated his 79th birthday on the 7th of April and several actors wished the actor on his birthday. Adding to the list was actress Neetu Kapoor who posted a throwback picture of Jeetendra and her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram story

On the occasion of Jeetendra's birthday, Neetu shared an old picture where Jeetendra can be seen posing next to the late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu wrote on the story wishing Jeetendra a happy birthday and endearingly called him 'Bhappa'. Concluding the caption with a heart emoji, Neetu wrote 'Loads of Love' on the story.

Pic Credit: Neetu Kapoor IG

Neetu Kapoor's photos on Instagram

The actress recently took to her Instagram to dedicate a post on the occasion of World Health Day. She urged her fans to stay hydrated in the summer season by sharing a picture of her drinking water. Neetu also shared a video snippet where Neetu and Rishi Kapoor can be seen narrating a story. Neetu informed her fans in the caption that both of them were narrating the same story but on a different occasion.

Celebrities wish Jeetendra on his birthday

Several B-town celebrities wished the evergreen star of Bollywood in their own way. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram to share a digital portrait of Jeetendra and wished him a happy birthday by writing a lyric from his famous song as the caption. Riteish also shared pictures with the star on a TV show where Jeetendra can be seen pulling Riteish's cheeks.

Daughter Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of her father cutting his birthday cake with his two grandsons. Penning down an emotional caption to her father, Ekta wished her father a special birthday. Tusshar Kapoor also wished his father by sharing a picture of the family clapping together while Jeetendra cut his birthday cake.

Promo Pic Credit: Neetu Kapoor IG & Still from The Kapil Sharma Show

