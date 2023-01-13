Neetu Kapoor Wishes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Raha On Their 'First Lohri'

On the festival of Lohri, veteran actor and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes for her son Ranbir, daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha, who are celebrating their first Lohri together.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture of Alia-Ranbir with their daughter Raha on her story and wrote, "Happy first Lohri."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s story here:

Several other Bollywood celebs took to Instagram to wish their fans on the occasion. Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartwarming wish on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy lohri, wishing the bonfire brightens your life with prosperity and joy."

Vicky Kaushal too shared a picture on his Instagram story with a simple message: "Happy Lohri".

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy Lohri, may the warmth of Lohri bring the utmost Love & joy into your life!"

Akshay Kumar shared a Lohri image on his story like other actors and wrote the following message in Punjabi: "Mere vallon, twanu te twade saare parivaar nu lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan. Happy Lohri."

Preity Zinta also opted to wish people in Punjabi and wrote, "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan to all those who celebrate #Lohri Happy Lohri."

Other actresses followed suit with similar wishes as Raveena Tandon wrote, " Lohri ki aap sabhi ko shubhkamnayein aur lakh lakh vadhaiyan."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan."