Neetu Kapoor's B'day Party: Kareena, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Join For Get Together

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 63rd birthday on Wednesday, July 7 with a party attended by close friends and family. While fans were amazed to see several viral pictures of the Kapoor reunion, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Sahni took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures from the birthday party.

Neetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday bash, see pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra attended the party. Apart from the Kapoor clan, the party had also invitees like Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Riddhima shared a selfie that featured Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. The photo’s caption read, “Me & mine! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much.” The other pictures showed Riddhima posing with Kareena and Karisma. She also shared a group picture where Randhir Kapoor along with his wife Babita can be seen posing with the family members together. Karisma Kapoor shared a photo as Neetu cut her birthday cake. “Happy birthday dearest Neetu aunty,” wrote Karisma.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is often spotted in gatherings and family pictures of the Kapoor family. Earlier in June, Neetu, Riddhima, and Ranbir also attended Alia Bhatt’s grandfather’s 93rd birthday. The pictures of the same were widely shared on social media. Apart from this, Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of her ‘world’ as she shared an adorable family picture featuring son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara Sahni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor who has acted in a lot of iconic films like Amar Akhbar and Anthony, Deewar, Yaarana, Yaadon ki BVaarat, and more. She is set to make her comeback on screen after a long time with the film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: THEREALKASRISMAKAPOOR/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI/Instagram

