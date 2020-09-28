Neetu Kapoor Wishes Ranbir On B'day, Says 'bless Him For Understanding People's Emotions'

As actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on September 28, he received special blessings and wishes from his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. The actress shared an unseen picture from his birthday celebrations last night and showered her love on her doting son. While captioning the post, Neetu wrote that "birthdays are not complete without blessings".

Neetu Kapoor showers blessings on son Ranbir Kapoor

She further wrote that poured in her love for her son and wrote that she blesses him every day for his deep understanding of people’s s emotions and his ways for effortlessly making people feel secure around him. Apart from the post, Neetu also shared a beautiful picture from the celebrations on her Instagram story and where Ranbir can be seen posing with the cake before cutting it. Ranbir's sister and Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the first one to comment under the post and poured in her heart for the picture. Followed by Riddhima was stand up comedian Sunil Grover who extended his best wishes on the special day and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ranbir! ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽŠ love, luck, and wishes to him.”

Apart from Neetu, actress Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle to share a special birthday wish for boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor as he turned 38 on September 28. Sharing an unseen picture from his birthday celebration last night, Alia Bhatt wished him by saying, "happy birthday 8" and added a heart emoji. Ranbir Kapoor in many interviews has revealed his fixation with number 8. In an interaction for Sonam Kapoor's 'Zoya Factor' on Instagram, Ranbir said, "I don't know how it started as my mum's birthday is on July 8 but I just fell in love with the design of the number and the fact that it also can be infinity," he said in the video.

"So when I grew older, if I used to drive to shoots or if I had something that I was really nervous about and if I saw a white car, for example - if the number plate was 4040 or 2222, I used to add them up and if it added to number 8, I used to think I'm gonna kill it... It gave me confidence, psychological of course but it really worked for me," he added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to enthrall the fans with his upcoming sci-fi film Bhahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.(Image credit: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

