Neetu Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Shares Unseen Pic With Mom, Says 'can’t Wait To See Ya'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shares happy moments with her friends and family on her Instagram stories. The entrepreneur recently shared a picture of herself with mother Neetu Kapoor and expressed that she can’t wait to see her; which the latter seconded with a repost. Read further to take a look at the picture of the mom and daughter duo and what they have to say.

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima can’t wait to see each other

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie. The selfie included Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima as well as her husband Bharat Sahni. Riddhima wrote on her post, “Can’t wait to see ya” followed by a couple of white heart emojis and tagged Neetu Kapoor.

The story was reposted by the actor on her stories shortly after, who wrote under it, “Me toooo” and added a few pink heart emojis. The mom and daughter duo looked adorable as they came close and smiled for the selfie. Take a look at the picture, here.

A look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor took to her Instagram on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and shared a couple of throwback pictures. The first was of Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima’s daughter, Samara Sahni while the second was a black and white snap of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Raj Kapoor. She captioned it as, “Grandfather’s loving lap @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #circleoflife #comforting #love”.

Neetu Kapoor on the work front

The actor was last seen on screen in the movie Besharam, back in 2013. She shared screen space with both her son Ranbir Kapoor as well as her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie and played the role of Head Constable Bulbul Chautala. The movie released on October 2, 2013, and was shot primarily in Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor is now making a comeback after a hiatus of almost 8 years, with the movie Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Raj Mehta. The actor will star opposite Anil Kapoor in the movie, while Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli are also a part of the star cast. The movie has been shot in Chandigarh and filming commenced on November 16, 2020.

