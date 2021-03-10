Neetu Kapoor's Doodle Depicts Kind Of Love Prevailing In Times Of Pandemic

Neetu Kapoor tried out her own quirky way to showcase her feelings about the current pandemic situation. She recently posted a self-made sketch that beautifully depicted how love will be in the times of the Coronavirus pandemic. She further shared the photo with all her fans on social media.

Neetu Kapoor’s depiction of Coronavirus love

Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this meaningful drawing for all her fans in which she drew two orange coloured hearts with a green coloured mask on them. Through this photo, she showcased love in times of coronavirus and then signed under it.

The actor has been trying to stay positive as it was recently revealed how her son Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with some other celebrities.

Neetu Kapoor posted a photo of her son Ranbir Kapoor recently on Instagram in order to thank everyone for their concerns and their good wishes. She then mentioned how Ranbir had been tested positive for Covid-19 and added how he was on medication and recovering well. She further added how he was on self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.

As the fans were already worried after knowing about Ranbir’s health, they took to Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram and stated how they were praying for his speedy recovery. Many of the fans also sent more love and power to him and his family while many of them stated how he was a rockstar and will get well soon. Many celebrities and his family members such as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shanoo Sharma, Soni Razdan, Anupam Kher and others took to Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post and sent tons of best wishes and love for Ranbir on his recovery. Some of the fans dropped numerous heart symbols in the comments while many others wished him to come back with a bang at the box office as they were awaiting his on-screen magic.

Neetu Kapoor posted this photo a while ago in which she can be seen with some of the Kapoor family members. In the caption, she stated how it was a lovely afternoon with her family who was more like friends and then added two heart symbols in the end.