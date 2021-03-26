Neetu Kapoor's Visit To The Sets Of 'Indian Idol' Leaves Her 'stress Less'

Neetu Kapoor is rejuvenated after her appearance on the music talent show, Indian Idol 12. She appeared on the show which filmed a special Rishi Kapoor episode in honour of the late actor. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account on March 26, 2021, to share her experience on Indian Idol 12.

She posted a series of pictures to her official Instagram handle in her outfit for Indian Idol appearance. She wore an embellished traditional Indian kurta set with kalamkari prints on them. Her look was completed with minimal makeup and statement jewellery pieces. Neetu Kapoor decided to leave her hair open for the outing.

In her caption, she said that she felt "stress-less" after her visit to Indian Idol. She said that she enjoyed herself writing "had loads of fun at the sets of Indian Idol". The episode will air on the weekend at 9:30 p.m. on SonyTV.

Fans were quick to fill the comment section with love and support for the actor. They added fire and hearts emojis. They called her "lovely", "pretty" among other compliments. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt too commented on the post calling Neetu Kapoor "So pretttyyyyy" with several hearts emojis. The post has received more than 53,000 likes in a span of an hour.

In a video from the sets of Indian Idol 12, Neetu Kapoor was seen enjoying herself in the makings of the Rishi Kapoor tribute episode. She was seen gushing over a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who left special messages for their parents. Ranbir narrated a story of his childhood when he was expelled from his classical Indian music classes. Riddhima called Neetu Kapoor the "Iron Lady of the family" and said that she was their "timeless Indian idol".

Neetu also performed on the Indian Idol stage with one of the contestants, Danish. They danced to the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from the movie Khel Khel Mein. Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor starred in the movie in the lead roles. After their performance, Neetu pointed out that the performer looked similar to her husband. While she couldn't a put finger on the specific feature that made Danish look like Rishi, she went onto call him "cute" and appreciated his smile.

When host Aditya Narayan complimented Rishi Kapoor's dancing skills, Neetu Kapoor stopped him to correct Narayan and call Rishi "the worst dancer". She explained that the hero would only dance using his face and his hands. She said that she would get frustrated by his "legwork".

Image courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

