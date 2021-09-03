Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor Share Posts For Rishi Kapoor Ahead Of His 69th Birth Anniversary

One of the hardest years for the film industry, 2020, left everyone reeling back with the loss of some of the biggest stars of Bollywood including veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The late actor left an impressionable mark on cinema with his movies and distinct acting. With his birth anniversary approaching, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to their social media to pay a tribute to Rishi Kapoor by dedicating stories.

Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor mark Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

The late actor would have celebrated his 69th birthday on September 4 this year. Getting emotional about the approaching date, Rishi Kapoor's widow Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a throwback snap from one of his movies. The image showed the solemn face of Rishi Kapoor with the caption, "A strong gust of wind ruined everything". Opening up about the difficult days leading up to Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, she wrote, ''Just one of those days''.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor paid tribute to her father in an adorable manner to honour their father-daughter relationship. Taking to her Instagram, she shared an unseen childhood picture of her father with her daughter Samara Sahni. In the picture, the actor was seen planting a loving kiss on his granddaughter's cheeks. She added a couple of white heart emojis to the story. Earlier, the fashion designer shared a quote resonating with the sudden demise of her father that read, "Life is so unpredictable. Be grateful for every moment."

More on Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married in 1980 and share two kids, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. The Karz actor died after a long battle with leukaemia on April 30 in 2020 at the age of 67. Many mourned the death of the veteran actor as the Kapoor family received an outpour of condolences from fans across the country and the Bollywood fraternity. Riddhima Kapoor opened up about her father's death in an Instagram post. She wrote,

''Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.''

