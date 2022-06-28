Neetu, Soni Post Rare Pics Of Ranbir-Alia As They Announce Pregnancy, Mom-to-be Reacts

Bollywood’s adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to enthrall fans with their first on-screen presence in Brahmastra recently surprised fans with a piece of good news. On June 27, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. She made the announcement on social media with a beautiful picture of the couple after which their friends and family could not control their excitement.

Starting from the parents of the two top stars to the other celebrities, everyone went gaga over the great news. Neetu Kapoor, who is set to don the hat of a grandmother again, was really excited and blessed the couple on social media. She shared an unseen picture of the two stars on Instagram while pouring in her love for them.

Neetu Kapoor & Soni Razdan shower blessings on Alia-Ranbir as they announce pregnancy

The throwback picture shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram seemed to be from one of Ranbir-Alia's trips together where both romantically looked at each other while wrapping their arms around. An elated star, Neetu captioned the picture and wrote, “God Bless” with various heart-shaped emoticons. The lovable picture seems to be Alia’s favourite one as she was the first one to comment below mentioning the same.

Alia reacted to the beautiful post and wrote, “My favourite picture” along with various heart-shaped emoticons. Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor also reacted to the post and extended her wishes to her soon-to-be grandmother. “Congratulations Neetu aunty,” wrote Sonam. Neetu’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor also reacted to the post and wrote, “Mubarakan Ji Mubarkan.” Apart from these, others to wish the couple were Sonali Bendre, Maniesh Paul, Pinkie Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and more. The 2 States star who got so fascinated by the picture shared by Neetu, uploaded the same as her profile DP.

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, another soon-to-be grandmother Soni Razdan shared some other unseen pictures of the couple from their trips while showering her blessings. “Gratitude, May your tribe increase,” wrote Soni along with various heart-shaped emoticons.

Meanwhile, Alia, who is currently shooting for her debut International project Heart of Stone, shared a beautiful post on Instagram to announce the news. In one of the pictures she shared, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star could be seen on a hospital bed while Ranbir Kapoor sits beside her as the two happily watch the sonography machine. “Our baby ….. coming soon (sic),” she wrote alongside the picture while sharing the news.

IMAGE: Instagram/SoniRazdan/Neetu54