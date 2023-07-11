Neeyat Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya Balan's Film Falls Flat, Earns Rs 5.23 Crore

Neeyat hit the big screens on July 7. The film has witnessed slow growth at the box office ever since its release and Vidya Balan starrer failed to survive the Monday test as well.

3 things you need to know:

Neeyat is Vidya Balan's first film to get a theatrical release after Mission Mangal (2019).

The movie is a whodunit murder mystery.

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast of Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Neeraj Kabi.

Neeyat box office collection break down

The Vidya Balan starrer whodunit mystery thriller has been unable to pull audiences to the theatres. As per Sacnilk, the movie made a meagre Rs 49 lakh on July 10. This takes the film’s total to Rs 5.23 crore after a four-day box office run. It is projected that the film might make Rs 55 lakh today (July 11).



(In Neeyat, Vidya Balan plays the role of a detective | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The Anu Menon directorial registered a slow start right. The movie opened to Rs 1 crore on July 7. Throughout its first weekend, it collected Rs 3.17 crore. Neeyat was not the only movie which failed to struggle at the box office in the past week. Released on the same day, 72 Hoorain has managed to earn just Rs 1.50 in four days.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha has managed to bank in at a time when there are no takers for the new releases.

Neeyat storyline and cast members

The movie narrates the tale of a wealthy businessman, Asish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) who takes his friends and family to the Scottish countryside for his birthday.

(Neeyat is a murder mystery that hit theatres on July 7 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

However, a murder leads to the arrival of Vidya Balan, an officer who opens an investigation where everyone is a suspect. The film marks the second collaboration between director Anu Menon and Vidya after Shakuntala Devi (2020). In between the two theatrical releases in 2019 and 2023, Vidya has also featured in several OTT films like Sherni and Jalsa.