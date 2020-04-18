Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Post As Daughter Mehr Turns 17 Months Old

It is a moment of joy and happiness for Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia as their little daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi has turned 17-months-old on April 18. Both Neha and Angad took to their social media handles and shared their wishes for the little one in the cutest way possible. Meanwhile, fans of the couple could not control themselves and poured in their beautiful comments under the picture.

Read: Neha Dhupia Gatecrashes Hubby Angad's Video With "Rajma Thande Ho Rahe Hai" | WATCH

Read: Neha Dhupia Opens Up About 'Roadies' Row; Says She Still Stands By Her Statement

A fan moment for Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr

While for mummy Neha Dhupia it was a fan moment where she shared a picture on her Instagram climbing up the ladder and cleaning the fan. And amid all the cleaning, little Mehr can be seen helping and assisting her mother. While sharing the sweet picture, Neha wrote, “Having a fan moment ... 😍😛 our baby girl #17monthsold.”

A bathtub moment for Angad Bedi

While Neha can be seen busy doing household chores, it seems that Angad Bedi is sharing the responsibility of the work and is equally helping his wife in doing other odd jobs. A doting father, Angad could not believe that his daughter has turned 17 months old and he shared a picture to celebrate the day. In the picture which he shared on the picture and video sharing application, Angad can be seen giving a bath to his daughter Mehr while playing with the foam. Neha and Angad surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony in 2018 and gave birth to Mehr in the same year in November.

Read: Here Is Nora Fatehi And Angad Bedi's Relationship Timeline; Read Details

Read: Neha Dhupia Bakes A Cake While Angad Bedi Shares Step Wise Guide Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

‘Several fans of the couple extended their wishes to the little one and even expressed their excitement over seeing the little one growing very fast. Sophie Choudry was the first one to comment and expressed her happiness over the boomerang video shared by Angad. She commented and wrote that “It can't be!!! We were just at the hospital!!!!!! 😱 My Lil princess 😘 god bless always.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also poured in her hearts for the picture and wrote, “Aww.’ Another user while expressing their love for the little angel wrote that she is in love with Mehr and liked her little fingers. Another user wrote that their daughter resembles Neha a lot. A third user wrote that she is growing taller and can’t wait to see her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.