Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Steal A Kiss When The 'parents Aren't Around'; WATCH

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are reaping the joys of parenthood after welcoming their second-born on October 3. Angad, who has taken charge of husband and father duties once again as Neha nurses back to health in the hospital, showcased an adorable moment between the two. They managed to steal a kiss, while Neha's parents were away. Uploading a video showcasing their romantic moment, Angad hailed her wife as a 'warrior' and expressed pride in everything she does.

Angad Bedi also announced the birth of their son on his Instagram account, referring to the duo's new addition to the family as 'Bedis Boy'. The latest video offers a hilarious dose as Angad narrates his struggle on caressing his wife, and the delight on his face after he finally manages to plant a peck.

Angad steals a kiss from Neha Dhupia

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 5, the Pink actor uploaded a 10-second clip that begins with the actor recording Neha's activities in the hospital. Badi der se try kar rahe hain… (we have been trying for quite some time),", he says after which Neha asks him “What do you want?”. Asking her to come near, the duo can be seen stealing a kiss, after which Angad concludes by saying “That's how you steal a kiss when her parents aren't around.” For the caption, Angad wrote, "Jab kabhi mile ek second!! 😂🤣 @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do." Take a look.

Angad and Neha, who are parents to three-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi, welcomed their son earlier this month. Lauding Neha for being a warrior, Angad mentioned that the mother-son duo was doing fine and wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now." Neha also dedicated a post to her newborn by uploading a family photo and wrote,'Oh boy ! … you have brought us so much joy."

